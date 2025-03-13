Real reason WWE has taken title off champion after injury - Reports

A WWE champion recently lost their title in a match. Now, a report has emerged explaining why the company removed the title from the star.

At NXT Roadblock, WWE has taken a title off a champion. When the match between Giulia and Stephanie Vaquer was first announced, fans were left confused, as the company seemingly had no real reason to book a winner-take-all match between the Women's NXT Champion and the Women's North American Champion. When the match took place, Giulia lost her title, and now Stephanie Vaquer holds both titles.

Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Live reported on the title change. He noted that Giulia is dealing with two separate issues. The star not only has an injury at this time, which was one of the reasons for taking the WWE title off her, but she is also dealing with Visa issues.

“So Giulia – there are two things going on. There is some ‘minor’, I was told, visa issue. And there’s also an injury, which is listed internally as ‘undisclosed’.” [H/T Ringside News]

With the star facing these issues, it remains to be seen if she will continue to be featured in upcoming shows. Shawn Michaels and Triple H may have decided to write her off until the injury and the Visa issues are resolved.

