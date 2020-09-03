Real reason why WWE used Alexa Bliss to turn The Fiend face revealed

Alexa Bliss' character transformation is gradually happening on TV with each passing week, and it won't be too long until we see her adopt a full-fledged character inspired by The Fiend.

Bliss' inclusion in the feud between Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt gave life to an angle that had little to no momentum heading into SummerSlam.

Alexa Bliss' role in the feud between Braun Strowman and The Fiend

Tom Colohue revealed on the latest edition of the Dropkick DiSKussions podcast that the decision was made to use Alexa Bliss to turn The Fiend babyface after WWE was informed about Roman Reigns' absence.

Tom explained that involving Alexa Bliss added a lot of depth to the storyline, which made cheering for The Fiend even more convincing.

As for Braun Strowman, The Monster was brought in as the replacement for Roman Reigns when The Big Dog went on a sudden hiatus. Roman Reigns' return meant that Strowman had to step back, but he is now being pushed as one of the heels on SmackDown.

Tom Colohue said the following on the Dropkick DiSKussions podcast:

"Braun Strowman was the replacement for Roman Reigns when Roman Reigns was the face. He was simply to take over that role. That was always idea. He was literally moved into that 'feud' with Goldberg - that was supposed to be Roman Reigns' job. Braun Strowman feuded with The Fiend because Roman Reigns was supposed to feud with The Fiend. The only reason that made an interesting feud is because Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt have a history together.

Actually, the time when they found out that Roman Reigns was returning, things had to change. Braun Strowman was essentially relieved of that duty. The Fiend became the face because Roman Reigns was turning heel. That's why Alexa Bliss was there in order to turn The Fiend face - because there'll be a lot more story there - that really brings that home that makes it very convincing that you should cheer The Fiend."

Anyone who comes in contact with The Fiend undergoes a character change and the same is happening in Alexa Bliss' case. The former Women's Champion has already shown the effects, and the turn should be complete in a few weeks.