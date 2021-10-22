Real reason why WWE wrote Eva Marie off TV and left her undrafted revealed - Reports 

Eva Marie has not been seen on WWE television since she was brutally attacked by Shayna Baszler on RAW nearly three weeks back. In this week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer revealed that Eva Marie was taken off programming so that she could fulfill her movie commitments.

Marie was also not assigned to any brand during the recent WWE Draft, and Meltzer also didn't reveal the expected timeline for her return.

"Eva Marie was written out with the Baszler injury and not drafted because she's working on a movie for a while," reported Meltzer.

How has Eva Marie fared since her WWE return?

PWInsider was the first to report back in October 2020 that Eva Marie had re-signed with WWE, and she eventually returned to Monday Night RAW in June this year.

The controversial star quickly established herself as a heel in WWE's women's division and was booked to become the manager of Doudrop, fka Piper Niven, on the Red brand. Her unlikely alliance with Doudrop was short-lived as the former NXT UK star turned babyface after an attack on Eva Marie.

She went on to have two matches against Doudrop and was convincingly beaten by her former protégé in both outings. As things stand, Eva Marie is on a brief hiatus, and we have no updates on her return date or the company's storyline direction for the superstar.

While Marie has received ample television time since her comeback, Vince Russo recently explained why the former Divas Search winner made a mistake by returning to WWE.

Although Russo saw the monetary benefits of Eva Marie signing a contract with WWE, the former writer firmly believed that she made a wrong career move. Here's what he said on a special 'Writing with Russo' episode:

"We talk about Eva Marie. You're gonna tell me regardless of what money she was making; you're gonna tell me the last three months we saw of Eva Marie on TV did not lower her stock? What is the benefit? This isn't the old WWE." Russo continued, "See again bro, a lot of this comes down to being marks for the business. Because business-wise, strictly business, makes no sense."

Vince Russo is a massive Eva Marie fan, but are you? What are your thoughts on Marie's work since her WWE return? Let us know in the comments section below.

