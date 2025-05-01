Reality of Randy Orton's huge decision at WrestleMania - Reports

Randy Orton was supposed to face Kevin Owens, but that didn't happen, with the latter announcing he was injured. When The Viper learned about it, he hit Nick Aldis with an RKO.

There were rumors that the star was supposed to face Aldis as a result. Now, the reality of the situation has been reported by Fightful.

The report stated that WWE had started to get the wheels in motion for Joe Hendry to be the one to face Randy Orton once they heard that Kevin Owens was injured. The moment Owens announced his injury, they were working on making Joe Hendry happen. The week before WrestleMania, they reportedly finalized it.

The report went on to say that it was not heard that Aldis was going to be Orton's opponent at any point.

At this point, the SmackDown General Manager has taken two RKOs from Randy Orton without responding in any form outside the capacity of an authority figure. If he does get physical with Orton, then he would likely have to step away from his position as the GM of the blue brand and wrestle The Viper.

He has fined him, and Orton even paid him extra for the second RKO in advance. At this point, the former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion may continue to choose to not

