Why Aleister Black was able to make AEW debut a month after WWE release - Reports

A major update on Aleister Black has come out following his big debut on tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite.

Aleister Black was released by WWE on June 2, 2021. The release came as a major surprise to fans, as Black had debuted a new persona on SmackDown just a few days before he was let go. He had also kicked off a rivalry with fan-favorite Big E.

Naturally, Aleister Black's AEW debut was also a surprise, as WWE Superstars usually have to complete a 90-day non-compete period before they can appear for other promotions. The reason why Aleister Black was able to appear on AEW TV tonight has now been revealed, courtesy of Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Meltzer states that Aleister Black was bound by a 30-day non-compete clause rather than the usual 90-day clause that most wrestlers need to adhere to. As a result, the former WWE Superstar was able to make his debut on AEW programming on Wednesday. Check out the tweet below:

Our @davemeltzerWON is reporting that Black only had a 30-day non-compete, hence why he was able to appear tonight. ^JN https://t.co/uzjOxtOOIZ — Wrestling Observer (@WONF4W) July 8, 2021

Aleister Black has a promising future ahead of him in AEW

Aleister Black in WWE

Aleister Black now goes by the moniker of Malakai Black. He immediately made an impact with his debut by attacking WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson and top star Cody Rhodes. Black was a big name when he was in WWE NXT, as he is a former NXT Champion.

Aleister Black was on the sidelines for several months following his loss to Kevin Owens on WWE RAW last year. He recently made his return to SmackDown and was developing a new persona. Black targeted Big E, many and fans couldn't be happier to see him finally get back in the limelight again.

His release came as a shock to his fans, and speculation immediately began in regards to a possible AEW debut. Aleister Black's new character in AEW seems intriguing if his latest Instagram video is any indication.

AEW has a plethora of talent to feature against Aleister Black, and it would be interesting to see how the promotion handles him going forward. Which potential AEW feud are you most excited about involving Aleister Black? Sound off in the comments below.

