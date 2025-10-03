Reason behind 5-time WWE champion's absence - Reports

WWE often takes superstars off the road or writes them off the weekly product due to a variety of reasons. Recently, a new report shed light on a 5-time champion's absence from the product. The name in question is Tony D'Angelo.Tony D'Angelo is one of the most popular names from the developmental brand and a staple on the brand under Shawn Michaels' creative leadership. The 30-year-old star is a two-time NXT Tag Team, one-time Heritage Cup, and one-time North American Champion.However, he was recently written off television following a vignette where he met a familiar face. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON), the 30-year-old star asked for time off from the company, and the given time off doesn't revolve around any injury.D'Angelo hasn't competed since July 2025, and it'll be interesting to see when the given time off ends for him to return to the weekly product in the coming weeks or months.What was Tony D'Angelo doing on WWE NXT?Last year, Tony D'Angelo won the North American Championship when he defeated Oba Femi. The reign nearly reached 150 days when he lost the title to The Culling's Shawn Spears. Later, The D'Angelo Family entered a storyline with DarkState.However, tension grew between D'Angelo and Channig 'Stacks' Lorenzo as the two had different approaches when it came to taking on the villainous faction. The two kept their differences aside and teamed up in a six-man tag team match at NXT Battleground against DarkState.Unfortunately, Lorenzo turned on The Don of NXT and slowly dismantled the faction. The storyline concluded when Stacks defeated Tony D'Angelo and Luca Crusifino in a Triple Threat match on an episode of WWE NXT in July 2025. It'll be interesting to see what's next for the 5-time champion following his return to the brand.