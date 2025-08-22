Reason behind Austin Theory and Grayson Waller's abrupt split on WWE RAW - Reports

Austin Theory and Grayson Waller's time as a tag team in WWE came to an end abruptly on the red brand. According to a new report, there was a reason behind the split and why Waller paired up with The New Day.

Last month, Grayson Waller shocked the audience in a backstage segment when he revealed to The New Day that Austin Theory is injured and A-Town Down Under is no more. The abrupt split left everyone confused, as there was no immediate payoff or storyline between the two rising stars on the brand.

Meanwhile, Waller already moved on from Theory as he became The New Day's hype man on Monday Night RAW. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON), the reason behind the abrupt split was due to the former two-time United States Champion's injury, and management wanted to keep the former WWE Tag Team Champion on television with The New Day.

It'll be interesting to see what's next for Grayson Waller on the red brand.

Why did WWE split up Austin Theory and Grayson Waller?

Austin Theory was lost on WWE's main roster when the Triple H-led creative regime took over the product. The rising star quickly fell down the ranks when he failed to cash in the Money in the Bank briefcase against Seth Rollins. While he got another run as the United States Champion, he never recovered from the previous angle.

Luckily, he got some momentum behind him when he teamed up with Grayson Waller and won the SmackDown Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania XL. Unfortunately, the reign went nowhere, and in the coming months, the two began to show resentment against each other.

The seeds for a split were planted for a while, but Austin Theory's injury might've affected the long-term plans. While it's too early to predict, there's a chance that Theory becomes a babyface in the coming months when he returns from his injury. Meanwhile, Waller might remain by The New Day's side for the foreseeable future.

