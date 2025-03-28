Reason behind Giulia losing history-making WWE match - Reports

Women in WWE have lately been making history, and NXT's Giulia has also played a part in it. A new report has provided an update on why The Beautiful Madness lost in a high-stakes match at Roadblock 2025.

Earlier this month, then-NXT Women's Champion Giulia and Women's North American Champion Stephanie Vaquer competed in a match to crown the first-ever dual women's champion in WWE's third brand. Vaquer defeated her real-life friend to become the first-ever double champion and make history.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Giulia was reportedly banged up and was given time off, which is why she couldn't make history by becoming the first-ever double champion in NXT's women's division. However, she was in Bartow, Florida, and did a backstage interview, seemingly setting up a feud with Cora Jade.

As of now, the up-and-coming star hasn't made her in-ring return. It'll be interesting to see what's next for The Beautiful Madness.

Giulia and Stephanie Vaquer competed at WWE Royal Rumble 2025

Female stars from NXT have become a staple of the annual Royal Rumble event, as they often participate in the Women's Royal Rumble match. Jordynne Grace and Roxanne Perez have made consecutive appearances on the show in the past couple of years. In January 2025, it was time for some new faces to show up.

This year's event took place in Indianapolis, and the Women's Royal Rumble opened the show. Apart from Perez and Grace, Jaida Parker and Lash Legend also took part in the match. Unfortunately, they couldn't win.

The highlights from WWE NXT were the appearances of Giulia and Stephanie Vaquer. They had a solid showing in the match and represented the brand quite well in front of a huge crowd. Meanwhile, The Prodigy made history when she broke Bayley's record from last year and survived over an hour in the contest.

