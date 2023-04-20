Reason behind LWO getting more exposure on WWE television - Reports

Rey Mysterio did the unthinkable before entering the WWE Hall of Fame by adding members of the Legado Del Fantasma to revive the Latino World Order. According to recent reports, the company has a reason behind putting the stable on weekly television.

Earlier this year, Rey Mysterio decided to fight back against The Judgment Day and Dominik Mysterio after Dom went after his own mother and sister. Before their clash at WrestleMania 39, Mysterio decided to have his own backup in the form of Legado Del Fantasma, who became the new members of the Latino World Order.

While Mysterio's backup has been outsmarted by The Judgment Day, the stable still appears on both brands. According to a report from PWInsider Elite, WWE has plans for the group, which is why the newly revived stable has been used consistently on weekly television.

"As for why the LWO is being utilized the way they are currently (basically being manhandled), we are told that it’s just part of bullding up Judgement Day for the Backlash PPV in May as part of the storyline with Bad Bunny and Rey Mysterio." (H/T RSN)

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the popular stable post-Backlash alongside Rey Mysterio as their mentor.

Latino World Order's Santos Escobar recently faced top WWE star

Last year, Santos Escobar, Cruz Del Toro, and Joaquin Wilde made their main roster debuts under the new regime. The stable was also joined by the returning Zelina Vega on WWE SmackDown.

Earlier this year, the stable turned babyface when they decided to align with Rey Mysterio to help him fight Dominik Mysterio and The Judgment Day from Monday Night RAW.

After the Master of the 619 beat Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania 39, the rivalry between the two stables became even more intense. The two stables are often at each other's throats on WWE RAW and SmackDown, fighting for honor.

Last Friday, Santos Escobar went one-on-one against 'The Archer of Infamy' Damian Priest of The Judgment Day. After a stellar back and forth, Priest was able to end the match with a South of Heaven to secure the win.

What are your thoughts on the Latino World Order? Sound off in the comment section below.

Poll : 0 votes