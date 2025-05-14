Reason behind major WWE Premium Live Event change revealed - Reports

WWE has seemingly shaken up the structure of its premium live events over the past few months. Now, several shows include a two-hour countdown event instead of the kickoff show, which usually takes place the night before.

Ad

Despite the pre-show often being an hour or two long, there has been a major change, which means that this is only interviews and build-up, and no matches actually take place.

Fightful Select has recently addressed this situation and noted that the change has come as WWE has opted to take a new approach instead. Now, the pre-shows are much closer to sports pre-shows ahead of events.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The report also noted that the company was happy with the number of matches that they had on their main cards, so they had no need to add any more to the pre-show.

It seems that when Vince McMahon was in charge, it was more about adding a certain amount to the card, whilst Triple H prefers to add matches that make sense for their current stories.

What does this mean for future WWE events?

WWE has made many changes since the Netflix move, and it seems that the format now allows for a kickoff show, a countdown show, and then a post-show, which has taken over the slot from the Press Conference.

Ad

The press conference still takes place following events, but instead of being the main ending to the show, it allows the post-show panel to share their thoughts.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The new format means that WrestleMania's run time was actually 18 hours when the pre- and post-show events were taken into consideration, but it seems to allow the company to be much more flexible with time.

It will be interesting to see if any more changes are made to their format when SmackDown changes its run time.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Phillipa Mariee Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.



Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.



Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.



Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.



She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.



Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee Know More