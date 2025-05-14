Reason behind major WWE Premium Live Event change revealed - Reports

WWE has seemingly shaken up the structure of its premium live events over the past few months. Now, several shows include a two-hour countdown event instead of the kickoff show, which usually takes place the night before.
Despite the pre-show often being an hour or two long, there has been a major change, which means that this is only interviews and build-up, and no matches actually take place.
Fightful Select has recently addressed this situation and noted that the change has come as WWE has opted to take a new approach instead. Now, the pre-shows are much closer to sports pre-shows ahead of events.
The report also noted that the company was happy with the number of matches that they had on their main cards, so they had no need to add any more to the pre-show.
It seems that when Vince McMahon was in charge, it was more about adding a certain amount to the card, whilst Triple H prefers to add matches that make sense for their current stories.
What does this mean for future WWE events?
WWE has made many changes since the Netflix move, and it seems that the format now allows for a kickoff show, a countdown show, and then a post-show, which has taken over the slot from the Press Conference.
The press conference still takes place following events, but instead of being the main ending to the show, it allows the post-show panel to share their thoughts.
The new format means that WrestleMania's run time was actually 18 hours when the pre- and post-show events were taken into consideration, but it seems to allow the company to be much more flexible with time.
It will be interesting to see if any more changes are made to their format when SmackDown changes its run time.