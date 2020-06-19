Reason for Bianca Belair's absence on WWE RAW reported

Does the EST of NXT really have backstage heat in the WWE?

Bianca Belair made her debut on WWE RAW but has been missing in action of late.

The EST of NXT

Bianca Belair made her WWE RAW debut in April, coming to the aid of the Street Profits in their match against Angel Garza and Austin Theory. The WWE Universe got a glimpse of her on the night before her WWE RAW debut, at WrestleMania.

At The Showcase Of The Immortals, Bianca Belair saved the Street Profits from an attack by Zelina Vega and her associates. On the night of her debut on the Red Brand, Belair teamed up with the Street Profits against Zelina Vega, Austin Theory and Angel Garza.

Bianca Belair's absence from WWE RAW

Bianca Belair seemed to be heading into a feud with Zelina Vega on WWE RAW before abruptly disappearing from the scene. On the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer stated the reason for Belair's absence.

“She was introduced. Then somebody decided on wacky skits she didn’t fit in. So they didn’t put her on TV because she wasn’t in any program. Now it’s a new cycle and we’ll see.”

The Street Profits are the current WWE RAW Tag Team Champions. They have been feuding with The Viking Raiders in various competitions such as a basketball match, an axe-throwing match, bowling, golf and a decathlon. Their match against The Viking Raiders for the WWE RAW Tag Team Championships at WWE Backlash never happened because the two teams began fighting in the parking lot.

Bianca Belair in WWE

The EST of NXT has challenged for the WWE NXT Women's Championship on many occasions but has come up short every time. Even though she hasn't won the gold, nobody can deny her prowess in the ring.

Bianca Belair is one of the few WWE Superstars who has enjoyed an undefeated run in the company. Her first loss came at NXT TakeOver: Phoenix when Shayna Baszler beat her to retain her NXT Women's Championship. Her loss at NXT TakeOver: Phoenix ended her undefeated streak that lasted 367 days.

Bianca Belair was a part of the five women NXT team that defeated Team RAW and Team SmackDown at Survivor Series in 2019. She also holds the record for most eliminations in a Royal Rumble Match at eight eliminations.