Reason why Brock Lesnar was advertised for WrestleMania Backlash – Reports

Brock Lesnar was last seen in WWE facing Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38 in a championship unification match. Lesnar lost the match and hasn't been seen on TV since. However, he was initially advertised as part of WrestleMania Backlash and was later removed. There were never any plans to use him, and he was advertised so that the WrestleMania 38 outcome wouldn't be spoiled.

If WWE hadn't advertised Lesnar for the first major event following WrestleMania, it would've indicated that The Beast Incarnate would lose, which he did. It's speculated that he'll return for Money In The Bank in July.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter claimed that WWE falsely advertised Lesnar for Backlash. He revealed that the primary reason wasn't to give people a clue that he'd lose. Lesnar put his WWE title on the line against Reigns, who defended his Universal Championship, with the winner taking both titles:

"It is notable WWE had first advertised Brock Lesnar, even though he was never supposed to be on the show. The explanation was that if they didn’t advertise Lesnar, it would give people the clue that Lesnar wasn’t winning at Mania. Anyway, it’s direct false advertising."

What could be next for Brock Lesnar?

It's rumored that The Beast Incarnate will be back in WWE around July. The company has multiple major shows lined up starting in July, and having Lesnar on board would be a major help.

Lesnar can start a new rivalry or renew an unfinished one with someone like Bobby Lashley. On a previous edition of Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said WWE could go back to the Reigns vs. Lesnar feud if they think Reigns is left with no other credible challenger:

"So four major major events. It's weird, but I guess they'll probably go back to Reigns vs. Lesnar at some point too."

