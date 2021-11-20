Reason why Hit Row member received polarizing reaction backstage in WWE -- Reports

WWE recently released multiple superstars that included SmackDown stable, Hit Row. The three members of the former NXT group -- Isaiah "Swerve" Scott, Ashante "Thee" Adonis, and Top Dolla -- were shown the door as part of the budgetary cuts.

According to a backstage report by Fightful, Hit Row member Top Dolla drew a lot of attention backstage. Internal WWE sources relayed information that he received a 'polarizing reaction' from the company due to his behavior. His social media accounts fetched the same response, which seemingly carried over to the company.

A.J. Francis aka FRAN¢ @AJFrancis410 TRUST ME I got plenty stories I can tell about how I was disrespected but just took it on the chin like a professional.



Even with the video I released today it was all professionalism. But I’m NOT gonna let these BS “reports” ruin my reputation.



I got tea I can spill too. TRUST ME I got plenty stories I can tell about how I was disrespected but just took it on the chin like a professional. Even with the video I released today it was all professionalism. But I’m NOT gonna let these BS “reports” ruin my reputation.I got tea I can spill too. https://t.co/gKlX3qdAHL

The report further suggests that some people compared Top Dolla to the released ring announcer Greg Hamilton, noting the act of "getting too comfortable." There have been reports of him rubbing people the wrong way. It is also being said that the reason mentioned above was not the driving factor behind his WWE release.

While some backstage were not big fans of Top Dolla's work, others enjoyed his approach. Vince McMahon, as reported by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, saw him as "the star of the group."

Backstage reaction to latest WWE releases

The latest WWE releases came as a massive shock backstage as the news seemingly blindsided everyone. The WWE Universe appears to have a growing sense of trepidation that releases will become a standard occurrence.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

It should be noted that Top Dolla, now known as A.J. Francis, has confirmed that a 90-day non-compete clause binds him. He also took to Twitter to thank everyone for supporting his run as part of Hit Row.

Find out why Mick Foley said 'shame on you' to a former WWE writer here.

Edited by Genci Papraniku