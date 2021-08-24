Reason behind Karrion Kross getting new gear on WWE RAW - Reports

Based on new information, Karrion Kross got fresh gear on WWE RAW to make him more marketable and distinguishable from the rest of the roster to sell merchandise.

Last night Karrion Kross came out with a new look. He was wearing a full-face metal helmet and leather straps that went around his chest and abdomen. While Kross removed the helmet before his match with Ricochet began, the leather straps remained firmly buckled and were part of his ring gear.

Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Podcast is now reporting that the change in gear made Kross stand out more since it would help with merchandise sales.

"Spoke to a source regarding Kross’s new ring gear. His response : “Everything & everyone must be marketable. Toys, shirts, imaging, and accessories. You need to stand out to sell and this is how they sell", Zarian tweeted.

Spoke to a source regarding Kross’s new ring gear. His response :



“Everything & everyone must be marketable. Toys, shirts, imaging, and accessories. You need to stand out to sell and this is how they sell” pic.twitter.com/rooHCMowsO — Andrew Zarian (@AndrewZarian) August 24, 2021

Kross made quick work of Ricochet last night after making the former United States Champion tap out to the Kross-jacket sleeper hold in under 2 minutes. While Kross had a short match on RAW last night, it was one of the best matches of his WWE run so far.

Karrion Kross lost the WWE NXT Championship to Samoa Joe at NXT TakeOver 36

Samoa Joe was released by WWE earlier this year but returned to NXT two months later. Joe wasn't cleared to wrestle for a while; he became an enforcer on the Black and Gold Brand and was tasked with maintaining discipline in NXT.

However, over the next few weeks, tensions between Joe and Kross only grew, reaching an all-time high after Kross choked out Samoa Joe on an episode of NXT. The following week, Joe announced his return to the ring and challenged Kross to a match at NXT TakeOver 36 for the NXT Championship.

Joe and Kross collided in what was Joe's first match in over a year and a half. Momentum shifted multiple times during the encounter, but Joe came out on top after connecting with the Muscle Buster to become the first-ever three-time NXT Champion.

Kross' time in NXT seems to be over as he is set to become a full-time member of the WWE main roster. While Kross does not have any proper direction on the main roster, that might change in the coming weeks.

What do you make of Karrion Kross' new ring gear? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Follow these simple steps and win a big gold belt. Just click here and feel like a world champion!

Edited by Aashran Mahajan