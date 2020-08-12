Reason why Kevin Owens isn't on WWE SummerSlam card yet reported; original plan revealed

Kevin Owens is one of the most talented Superstars on the WWE roster. It is surprising to see a major PPV like WWE SummerSlam a few weeks away without Kevin Owens' name on the match card.

Does Kevin Owens have a match at WWE SummerSlam?

On this week's episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Bryan Alvarez and Dave Meltzer spoke about WWE RAW. During their conversation, they talked about the Seth Rollins and Dominik segment that kicked off the show.

Alvarez and Meltzer stated that there were many development talents present at ringside who could come to Dominik's aid when the Monday Night Messiah was beating on him with a kendo stick. The two also noted that there were other WWE Superstars at the back who could run right down to save Dominik.

While discussing many names, Kevin Owens came up. The two addressed the fact that Kevin Owens did work a program with Seth Rollins weeks before WWE Extreme Rules, and it would make complete sense for The Prizefighter to run out and make the save.

It was earlier reported that Kevin Owens was kept as a backup plan for Seth Rollins' next feud had Rey Mysterio not signed a contract with WWE. It was highly likely that Seth Rollins would face Kevin Owens at WWE SummerSlam, but since Mysterio didn't leave WWE, Owens is now directionless.

"Kevin Owens was there who is another, you know. He’s fallen out of his program. He was supposed to be in a program with Seth until they just dropped it when Rey agreed to stay.”

With only one episode of WWE RAW left before WWE SummerSlam, it is highly unlikely that Kevin Owens will be included in a storyline that would lead up to a match at the PPV. Kevin Owens hasn't been involved in a storyline with any Superstar since Extreme Rules aired.

Kevin Owens has been on every episode of WWE RAW but has been a part of other Superstars' storylines. Even on this week's episode, he had a match against Randy Orton, who is Drew McIntyre's opponent for WWE SummerSlam.