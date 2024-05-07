Reason why King/Queen Of The Ring Tournament matches will not take place on TV; when Superstars were notified - Reports

The King/Queen of the Ring tournament kickstarted this week on WWE RAW. The red brand saw many WWE Superstars compete in first-round matches to advance to the next round. However, four superstars didn't get the chance to perform as scheduled.

Fightful Select has reported on why the matches didn't go as planned. The King/Queen of the Ring tournament saw top superstars such as Gunther, Sheamus, Jey Uso, Finn Balor, IYO SKY, Natalya, Ricochet, Ilja Dragunov, and many more battle it out to fight for the coveted title. The King and Queen of the Ring will be decided at the titular premium live event in Saudi Arabia on May 25, 2024.

While the tournament started with great grandeur, a couple of matches couldn't make it to the show. It was later reported that these matches will take place on the live shows and not on WWE TV. Fightful Select has reported that the reason for not having the matches on the televised show is that ''there wasn't enough time between now and the PLE on May 25'' to move the matches to the future episode of RAW.

The report further claimed that at least one of the four superstars was informed ''the day of!''

Which King/Queen of the Ring tournament matches did not take place on WWE RAW?

The King/Queen of the Ring tournament on WWE RAW saw Jey Uso take Drew McIntyre's place while Dakota Kai replaced an injured Asuka. While Main Event Jey Uso managed to move to the second round by defeating Finn Balor, Dakota Kai failed to grab the spot as she lost to Lyra Valkyria.

Apart from Jey Uso and Lyra Valkyria, superstars such as IYO SKY, Ilja Dragunov, Zoey Stark, and Gunther advanced to the second round. The four WWE Superstars who didn't get a chance to perform on Monday Night RAW are Rey Mysterio, Kofi Kingston, Shayna Baszler, and Zelina Vega. These two matches will take place at WWE Live Events this weekend.

The winner of Rey Mysterio vs. Kofi Kingston will face The Ring General in the second round. Similarly, the winner of the Shayna Baszler vs. Zelina Vega encounter will lock horns with former WWE Women's Champion IYO SKY.

