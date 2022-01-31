Real reason why Kurt Angle was backstage at the Royal Rumble revealed - Reports

Kurt Angle was spotted backstage at the Royal Rumble but wasn't used in the men's match despite speculation running rampant before the show. A new report has offered more information about the situation.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider reports that the Olympic medalist was at the venue to film some content for the WWE Network. The WWE Hall of Famer was also involved with the "Table for 3" shoot over the weekend. Despite his presence backstage, the company did not mention Angle during the Royal Rumble broadcast.

"Angle was backstage at the Royal Rumble and filmed content for the WWE Network, including Table for 3, over the weekend," wrote Johnson. "WWE did not acknowledge publicly that Angle was at the show."

Kurt Angle says he will be returning to WWE programming soon

The former WWE Champion revealed on the latest episode of "The Kurt Angle Show" that WWE recently reached out to him regarding a return to the company's programming.

While Angle did not reveal specifics of the plans, it seems like the Olympic gold medalist could soon be back on WWE TV.

"They want me to be involved in the show for the next month or so. I'm really excited about it, so we'll see what's in store for me," Angle said on his podcast. (H/T PWInsider)

Kurt Angle was released from WWE due to budget cuts in April 2020 and has since focused on his podcast on AdFreeShows.

After his release, the former WWE star reportedly turned down an offer to return as Matt Riddle's manager in late 2020 as he wanted to set up his health and nutrition business. The WWE legend's last televised appearance was on SmackDown in 2020; he made a brief appearance to announce Riddle's main roster debut.

Also Read Article Continues below

What do you think about Angle's potential comeback to either RAW or SmackDown? Sound off below.

A current WWE star is open to going to AEW and facing Britt Baker. More details here. Check it out

Edited by Colin Tessier

LIVE POLL Q. Do you want to see Kurt Angle return to WWE? Yes No 28 votes so far