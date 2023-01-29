Reason why Rey Mysterio missed the WWE Royal Rumble revealed - Reports

Rey Mysterio was scheduled to be part of the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Match last night. However, he failed to enter when his number came up, and the entrance theme was played.

It was initially believed that Dominik Mysterio was behind his absence, but it appears that this wasn't the case. Mysterio was pulled from a signing earlier in the day, and according to a report by The Wrestling Observer, he was taken out of the bout due to injury.

The former world champion reportedly suffered an injury ahead of the show, which was significant enough for him to be pulled from the match. The company did have plans for Mysterio and his son to continue their rivalry as part of the bout, but that didn't happen.

"Rey Mysterio was injured last night during the Loredo Smackdown tapings against Karrion Kross. He was going to be in the Rumble, but that spot was changed. What happened was they did a spot where he’s supposed to come out, but didn’t come out, and then Dominik comes out. I think they were supposed to do some teases with them at in the Rumble to set up their WrestleMania match." (H/T Ringsidenews)

Rather than replacing Rey Mysterio in the match, it was made to appear as though Dominik was behind his absence as he entered the bout with his father's mask.

Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik appears to still be in the plans for WWE

Rey Mysterio and his son would have come face-to-face for the first time since he was arrested on Christmas Eve at last night's Royal Rumble. But due to the alleged injury, the masked legend couldn't show up.

The fact that WWE has made it seem as if Dominik and Judgment Day cost Mysterio his chance to headline WrestleMania for a final time could be enough to push forward this feud. The father-son duo could finally have their deeply personal match at WrestleMania 39.

