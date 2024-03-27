Reason for Ridge Holland's decision on WWE NXT revealed - Reports

An update has come out on Ridge Holland after he announced on WWE NXT that he was stepping away from in-ring competition indefinitely.

On tonight's edition of WWE NXT, Ridge Holland took the mic and delivered a heartfelt promo. He made it known that he was stepping away from in-ring competition and thanked NXT for giving him a shot at redemption.

An update has now emerged on the situation. The segment that left many fans dumbstruck is reported as being a part of a storyline.

Corey Brennan, of Fightful, stated:

“The cliffnotes of it are, Ridge is not going anywhere. It’s storyline. It’s all part of the larger story that they’ve been telling for weeks, if not months now, with Ridge in (WWE) NXT. They’ve been building this storyline up for quite a while." [H/T - WrestleTalk]

Brennan further noted that there has been zero pushback to the storyline within NXT and Holland has been a big supporter of it. The WWE Superstar was reportedly motivated to do this angle "for a lot of reasons."

Fans are aware that Holland has now been removed from the active section of the WWE roster page. He is now featured on the alumni section of the website.

