Reason why Sheamus didn’t wrestle on second half of WWE’s recent European Tour - Reports

The reason for WWE Superstar Sheamus not wrestling in the latter half of the company's European tour has emerged.

WWE just completed a four-date overseas tour that saw Sheamus wrestle at both United Kingdom shows. However, The Celtic Warrior didn't make an appearance in either France or Germany to wrap up the tour.

The WWE Universe took notice, and some fans feared that the former champion had once again been injured. He has been sidelined multiple times in the past few years, first suffering a concussion in 2019 that kept him out of action for the better part of a year, then famously breaking his nose in June 2021.

But according to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, that doesn't appear to be the case. Johnson stated that The Celtic Warrior's absence in the second half of the tour was by design to allow Butch (fka Pete Dunne) more in-ring time in front of the WWE Universe.

Butch was recently called up to the main roster and repackaged as part of a new stable with Sheamus and Ridge Holland. The former United Kingdom Champion worked matches with reigning Intercontinental Champion Ricochet throughout the latest European tour.

Will Sheamus take a backseat to Butch on WWE SmackDown?

Since the former Pete Dunne was brought to the main roster as Butch to team with Sheamus and Ridge Holland, it appears the company has chosen to make him the star of the Fight Night stable.

Seeing the former WWE Champion utilized to get Butch over with fans, one has to question whether too much attention is being taken away from The Celtic Warrior to focus on the former United Kingdom Champion.

Beyond his recent bout with Kofi Kingston on SmackDown, the leader of Fight Night hasn't had a singles match on the blue brand since February 11, when he lost to Ricochet. It certainly appears that the former WWE Champion is on the backburner in favor of Butch right now.

