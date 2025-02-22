The Rock announced his return to WWE SmackDown this week yesterday. The star said that he was coming back to call out someone. Who he was coming to call out was not certain. Thanks to the star's return, a lot of things were changed to fit him into the schedule. One match was canceled outright while another was changed a lot, thanks to Cody Rhodes being removed from a match.

Now, the real reason why his return changed everything for SmackDown and going forward, has been revealed in a report by Dave Meltzer.

In an update on the F4WOnline, Meltzer revealed the reason WWE changed everything to fit in The Rock. The report said that while WWE didn't have to make the changes, those in charge believe that he's important enough to change everything around.

"It’s typical Rock maneuvering, seeing what is hot and when to make his move, and everyone has to then conform to whatever he wants to do. Well, they don’t have to, but they choose to because he’s perceived by the most important people as being so important to be involved if he wants to be."

The report also stated that it was not quite as last minute as people thought, but it was close enough that plans had to be changed around when The Final Boss returned. The writers were left "confused" and thrown for a loop.

It remains to be seen what The Rock meant during his appearance this week, talking about Cody Rhodes' soul, but more should be revealed soon.

