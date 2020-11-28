Reason why Vince McMahon chose Brock Lesnar and not Roman Reigns to break the Streak revealed

Brock Lesnar breaking The Undertaker's Streak is considered to be one of the most polarizing decisions in WWE history. In reality, it isn't even polarizing as a majority of the fanbase weren't pleased with Brock Lesnar being picked to end the Streak.

More so, the match between Brock Lesnar and Undertaker also ended up being a lackluster affair. Vince McMahon, however, had an idea behind picking Brock Lesnar to do the honors of conquering the Streak, as revealed by Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Vince McMahon wanted Brock Lesnar to beat the Streak and get significant heat, which would later help the Beast Incarnate in his feud with Roman Reigns.

The idea was for Roman Reigns to get revenge for the fans against the man who ended the beloved Streak. The plan backfired as Roman Reigns became a hated figure amongst the fans despite being pushed as a top babyface in 2015. The fans turned on Roman Reigns during the build-up for the Brock Lesnar angle.

Meltzer noted:

McMahon's idea for the Lesnar win, leading to Reigns getting revenge for the fans on the guy who broke the streak idea fell apart when the crowd was so against Reigns in the build for Lesnar in 2015.

The Undertaker would have liked Roman Reigns to break the Streak

The Undertaker had recently revealed during his appearance on CBS Sports' 'State of Combat' podcast that he would have preferred a younger Superstar to break the WrestleMania streak before naming Roman Reigns.

"If I was going to get beat by someone, Brock was a guy who had the credentials, I think, to do it, and people would be like, 'Um, OK, s**t, that's Brock Lesnar.' That was my biggest deal. I just wanted to make sure that's really what [Vince] had wanted to do.

I didn't feel like Brock needed it. Brock was already a huge star, and it wasn't going to help him one way or another. My only concern was there might have been someone down the line that could have benefited from it more, and that probably would've been Roman later on."

Should WWE have waited and pushed Roman Reigns to break the Streak instead? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.