Reason why Vince McMahon has sent Otis back to the Performance Center revealed 

Dave Meltzer had reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Vince McMahon had sent a few big men of the roster back to the Performance Center for further training. It was reported that the WWE Boss reportedly threw a fit about the in-ring ability of a bunch of Superstars on the main roster. PWInsider also said that Keith Lee, Otis, Omos, Dio Maddin (Mace), and Dabba Kato were the Superstars who were asked to go back to the PC to attend two classes per week that would be overseen by Adam Pearce and Drew Gulak.

A Fightful Select report has now revealed many details about Vince McMahon's latest edict, the reasons, and the reactions to the move.

Otis being featured on the list has surprised several fans, and it's understandable as the former MITB holder is one of the most popular characters on SmackDown.

It has been revealed that while Otis is a well-liked figure backstage, there were a few spots in recent months that drew the attention of the officials seated at Gorilla Position.

The belief is that Otis can be safer in the ring. It was added that there is no heat on Otis in association with the assessment of his in-ring safety. It seems like WWE just wants to plug all the loopholes and ensure that Otis becomes a more reliable and refined in-ring performer.

According to the Fightful report, more Superstars have been sent to the Performance Center in addition to the names mentioned above.

Otis' WWE status and future

Otis has experienced an unfortunate change in fortunes over the past few months as he was primed to be a significant babyface as Mr. Money in the Bank. Otis had Mandy Rose by his side and the lucrative briefcase. However, Mandy Rose was sent to RAW, and the WWE later booked Otis to drop the MITB contract to The Miz.

Otis has received TV time in recent weeks, and he has also been involved in the storyline between Roman Reigns, Kevin Owens, and Jey Uso. Otis is a popular Superstar behind the scenes, and his involvement in the top SmackDown angle is a testament to his excellent reputation. The additional training at the PC should help Otis become a better in-ring worker.