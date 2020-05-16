Robert Roode

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com has reported that Robert Roode as well as Sunil Singh and Samir Singh, together known as the Singh Brothers, have been kept off WWE TV because they have been stuck at home in Canada. (H/T NoDQ)

Due to restrictions on flying as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Roode and the Singh Brothers cannot enter the United States. Meltzer also added that Brock Lesnar, who also lives in Canada, had to 'pull strings' to make it to WrestleMania 36.

Robert Roode and Singh Brothers' last few appearances

Robert Roode was last seen in the Elimination Chamber match at the namesake PPV where he teamed up with Dolph Ziggler to take on Champions Miz & Morrison, The New Day, Lucha House Party, Heavy Machinery, and The Usos for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship.

The Singh Brothers, on the other hand, split from Jinder Mahal after the 2019 Superstar Shake-up and brought back the Bollywood Boyz gimmick on 205 Live. Thereafter, the two have been constant fixtures in the 24/7 title picture, with Samir Singh winning the Championship five times to Sunil Singh's four.

At this point, it is difficult to predict when Robert Roode and the Singh Brothers will return to WWE TV, given the travel restrictions in place. While Roode could return to align himself with Dolph Ziggler again, The Singh Brothers could reunite with Jinder Mahal, who recently made his WWE return.