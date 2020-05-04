Reason why The Forgotten Sons were called up to SmackDown on short notice

The Forgotten Sons

Wesley Blake, Steve Cutler, and Jaxson Ryker, together known as The Forgotten Sons, made their debut on the main roster when they appeared on SmackDown. On the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that The Forgotten Sons were called up to replace The Usos on the Blue brand. (H/T WrestlingNews.co)

For the uninitiated, Jimmy Uso suffered a knee injury recently that will keep him on the sidelines for a period of six to nine months. He injured his knee during the Triple Threat Ladder Match at WrestleMania 36 that also involved John Morrison and Kofi Kingston. The plans for The Usos after 'Mania was to be a part of the current storyline involving The New Day, Lucha House Party and Miz & Morrison. Instead, they were replaced by The Forgotten Sons.

As of now, it is unknown whether Jey Uso will also be kept off TV but as we have seen multiple times in the past, when a tag team star is injured, his partner is also kept off TV.

The Forgotten Sons stamp their authority on SmackDown

The Forgotten Sons have already made a mark on SmackDown in a short span of time. Just two weeks after their main roster debut on 10th April 2020, they defeated the SmackDown Tag Team Champions, The New Day, in a non-title match and with the win, they put their name in the hat for a shot at the titles.

On 10th May, at the Money in the Bank PPV, The Forgotten Sons, Lucha House Party and Miz & Morrison will challenge The New Day for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship in a Fatal 4-Way Tag Team Match.

The unfortunate injury to Jimmy turned out to be a blessing in disguise for The Forgotten Sons. Wesley Blake, Steve Cutler, and Jaxson Ryker were not featuring actively on NXT TV but the injury turned out to be a welcome break for the trio as they have now become a constant feature of the SmackDown tag team division.