Reason why WWE has chosen to change the name of popular former champion – Reports

WWE fans may soon be hearing a new name for one of their favorite wrestlers. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, the company will rename Madcap Moss to Riddick Moss. They have decided to drop the 'Madcap' name going forward.

Moss was previously known as Madcap when he served as Baron Corbin's sidekick, but he has since shed that persona and adopted a more serious character. The decision to drop the 'Madcap' persona was made last year.

Moss was known for his cocky attitude and impressive physique during his NXT days, and it seems that the company is looking to bring some of that energy back with the name change. Here's what Dave Meltzer stated:

''They are dropping the Madcap Moss name, since they dropped the actual gimmick some time ago, and he’ll be Riddick Moss going forward.''

What could be next for Riddick Moss in WWE?

The former 24/7 Champion is currently dating Emma, both on-screen and off-screen. The two have been involved in a storyline on WWE programming, and it seems that their real-life romance is just as strong as their on-screen chemistry. It is possible that the story between the two will pick up steam following his name change.

With his new name and revamped character, Moss is sure to continue making waves. The wrestler has already shown that he has what it takes to succeed in the company, and his dedication to his craft is evident in his performances in the ring.

It remains to be seen when the name change will officially take place, but fans can expect to see Moss continue to make a name for himself in the WWE in the coming months. Whether he's competing in singles matches or teaming up with Emma, he is sure to continue entertaining audiences with his impressive athleticism and charisma.

