Reason for WWE deleting Brock Lesnar's merchandise page reported

Earlier today, WWE deleted Brock Lesnar's merchandise and player page from its official website. This was one of the most surprising moves considering what a huge draw The Beast is for the company.

Why did WWE remove Brock Lesnar's merchandise page?

On Sportskeeda's WWE RAW Preview, Tom Colohue told the fans what to expect from the show. As always, the journalist answered fans' questions on the show. Many fans had the same question on their mind after WWE removed Brock Lesnar's merchandise page from the site.

According to one of Colohue's sources, WWE approached Brock Lesnar to perform in the ThunderDome at SummerSlam. The Beast Incarnate supposedly denied working for the WWE in the current situation. By removing Brock Lesnar's merchandise from the website, the company doesn't need to pay Lesnar a cut from the sales it makes.

Months before WWE SummerSlam, reports regarding WWE reaching out to Brock Lesnar made the rounds. The company had later nixed those plans as they believed that it didn't make sense bringing back The Beast for a show without a LIVE audience.

The last time Brock Lesnar was seen in a WWE ring was back in April at WrestleMania 36. The Beast Incarnate lost his WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre at the PPV and has been on a hiatus ever since.

Even without Brock Lesnar, WWE SummerSlam was one of the better PPVs of the year. The show ended when Roman Reigns returned to WWE TV after four long months. When The Fiend won the Universal Championship from Braun Strowman, he was met with a Spear by The Big Dog.

On the SmackDown before WWE Payback, Roman Reigns didn't sign the contract to his Triple Threat Universal Championship match for the PPV. Seconds before the show came to a close, Roman Reigns was seen with Paul Heyman.

At WWE Payback, Paul Heyman made his way to the ring along with Reigns, who went on to win the Universal Championship, ending The Fiends reigns at one week. Paul Heyman's alliance with Roman Reigns has almost instantly set a feud between The Big Dog and The Beast Incarnate.