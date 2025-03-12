Reason for WWE name’s recent absence revealed - Reports

WWE is currently in its busiest time of the year, as we are just weeks away from WrestleMania 41. Recently, an update on a fan-favorite name has been revealed amid rumors and speculation.

Triple H and his team have made several shakeups to the commentators, ring announcers, and other on-air talents. Fans were surprised last week when Lilian Garcia appeared on NXT, filling in for Mike Rome. She then returned to SmackDown last Friday, nixing speculation on a potential change. Alicia Taylor missed this week's RAW from Madison Square Garden and saw Rome fill in for her. Rome then returned NXT last night from The Theater at MSG.

Taylor has since revealed that she missed Monday's RAW due to being sick, which seems to dismiss any rumors and speculation on a full-fledged ring announcer shakeup. Furthermore, Fightful Select now reports that Mike Rome missed last week's NXT for personal reasons. Sources did not elaborate on Rome's absence.

Garcia returned to the company last year to work RAW after Samantha Irvin's departure. She was moved to SmackDown in January when Taylor was moved from the blue brand for the red brand's Netflix era. Rome has been on NXT since returning last May.

Updated lineup for next week's WWE NXT

Next week's WWE NXT episode will feature fallout from last night's Roadblock show. Below is the updated lineup:

Ricky Saints vs. Ridge Holland

The D'Angelo Family vs. The Culling in six-person action

United States Championship: Chelsea Green (c) vs. Sol Ruca

Next week's Tuesday night show will take place one month before Stand & Deliver V. The big NXT special is set for Saturday, April 19, at T-Mobile Arena near Las Vegas, airing early in the afternoon so fans can make it to Night One of WWE WrestleMania 41.

