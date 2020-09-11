Reason for WWE possibly making changes to Hell In A Cell

Hell In A Cell is officially the PPV after Clash Of Champions for WWE. The Hell In A Cell PPV usually sees personal feuds coming to an end in the demonic structure. WWE hasn't officially announced any matches for the PPV but the show is making headlines because of WWE changing its dates.

WWE changes the date for Hell In A Cell

Dave Meltzer, on the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, has reported that WWE has decided to prepone Hell In A Cell. The PPV was scheduled to take place on November 1st but now, WWE is planning to air it on 25th October.

Meltzer's report noted the reason for the change in Hell In A Cell as well. The report stated that the 25th October weekend also features IMPACT! Wrestling's Bound For Glory PPV and UFC 254. The UFC event is headlined by the Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, who is slated to defend the Title against Justin Gathje.

Meltzer noted the reason for the change in date for Hell In A Cell as WWE's current deal with the Amway Center. WWE's deal with the arena ends on October 30th. If WWE decides to air the PPV on 25th October rather than 1st November, the company can make do with the current set up instead of packing up and moving to another location. As of this writing, WWE's deal with the Amway Center expires on 30th October and there is no word on whether the company looks to extend the dates of its stay.

Currently, WWE is focused on making Clash Of Champions a success. The PPV is scheduled for 27th September. At the PPV, Roman Reigns will defend his newly won Universla Championship against the No. 1 Contender, Jey Uso. Roman Reigns' cousin won a Fatal Fourway Match on WWE SmackDown to secure a shot at Reigns' Universal Championship.

The other match that is booked for Clash Of Champions is Drew McIntyre vs Randy Orton for the WWE Championship. Their rivalry has become of the biggest talking points on WWE right now.

