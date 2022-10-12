Reason why WWE wanted to switch to TV-14 revealed

Despite what we heard over the summer, the WWE product has remained TV-PG across the board.

It was reported back in mid-July that USA Network sent out a memo to their employees that Monday Night RAW is shifting from TV-PG to TV-14. USA Network backtracked on the memo, however, and the shift never ended up taking place.

During last night's episode of Monday Night RAW, several fans on social media were getting frustrated over certain chants being beeped out, which made the entire broadcast sound off.

Andrew Zarian of The Mat Men Podcast, who initially broke the news about RAW going to TV-14 over the summer, took to social media last night to reveal things like this are the reason why the shift from TV-14 was discussed in the first place. Tweeting out:

"This was one of the reasons behind wanting to go TV-14," Andrew Zarian said in a tweet.

Will WWE make any presentation changes with their product going forward?

With last night's episode of Monday Night RAW coming under fire from the WWE Universe due to the amount of censorship, it will be interesting to see if the company decides to make any changes going forward.

Since Triple H took over as head of creative, both RAW and SmackDown have seen a significant rise in viewership over the past two months despite keeping their TV-PG rating.

So it would appear that as long as this kind of censorship doesn't affect viewership, we probably shouldn't be looking to a shift from TV-PG to TV-14 for Monday Night RAW or SmackDown anytime soon.

Are you disappointed that Monday Night RAW hasn't returned to TV-14 programming? Do you think last night's episode is a perfect example of why they should? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

