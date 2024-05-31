Recent report reveals WWE Main Roster minimum salary 

Over the years, fans have always been curious about the number of zeros some of the top WWE performers have on their paychecks. It turns out that even the lowest-paid stars on the main roster are reportedly making six figures annually.

In the latest issue of Wrestling Observer's Newsletter, Dave Meltzer highlighted that the current minimum salary of a wrestler on the main roster is $350,000. It wasn't specified who was the highest paid or how high the range goes, but as far as the lower bound is concerned, main roster stars won't have to work with anything lower.

While this is the minimum salary, it is important to know that there are multiple other variables that wrestlers can profit from, such as PLE matches, merchandise sales, and special appearances. These sources have significantly benefited wrestlers in the past. However, they are still independent contractors and must cover various costs themselves.

Trending

While the report didn't specify who the current highest-paid star in the company is, it is safe to assume that top names like Cody Rhodes, The Rock, Roman Reigns, and Rhea Ripley are making the most money from the roster.

WWE is reportedly currently looking to make another big contract offer

Earlier this year, multiple reports stated that the contract of one of WWE's top stars, Becky Lynch, would be coming up at the start of June. As of writing, no arrangement has yet been announced between The Man and WWE, and it seems that the Irish star is taking a hiatus, according to Dave Meltzer.

It was reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that Lynch would be going on an extended break. It can only be assumed that the former Women's World Champion is taking a break and weighing her options. Wide speculation suggests that all major companies, including WWE, are set to make a lucrative offer to claim The Man's services.

It will be interesting to see if Becky Lynch signs another deal with the Stamford-based promotion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback