Triple H and Tony Khan continue to compete to sign the best talent to their respective companies.

With surprise debuts and returns continuing to happen in both WWE and All Elite Wrestling in recent months, it should come as no surprise that the two companies continue trying to acquire the same talent.

According to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp (via Fightful Select), WWE RAW backstage interviewer Cathy Kelley spoke directly with All Elite Wrestling owner Tony Khan earlier this year regarding coming into the company. According to Sapp, things at that point were looking "promising" regarding her signing there.

Ultimately, Cathy Kelley decided to return to WWE where she could once again work with Triple H as they did in the black and gold era of NXT. Sapp was told that Kelley and AEW remain on solid terms despite her choosing not to sign there.

Triple H tried to bring in Renee Paquette before she signed with All Elite Wrestling

This isn't the first backstage interviewer to recently choose one company over the other, as the former Renee Young decided to sign with All Elite Wrestling and Tony Khan instead of returning to WWE and Triple H.

Renee Paquette is the wife of current AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and her signing with the company earlier this month seems like a no-brainer.

Paquette worked with WWE for eight years before departing the company in 2020. It was reported at the time that she had a lengthy non-compete, which was reportedly done to prevent her from making an immediate jump to the competition.

But now both WWE and AEW have their leading backstage interviewers for RAW and Dynamite, and both companies are better for it.

