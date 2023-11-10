Recently signed 29-year-old RAW star reportedly wants to fight in the UFC "down the line"

The WWE to UFC transition really only existed for two stars - Brock Lesnar and CM Punk. And even Lesnar had other things happening in between. With the TKO parent company putting both the sports entertainment and MMA juggernauts under one umbrella, one potentially qualified RAW star might be interested in fighting for real down the line.

That star in question is none other than Julius Creed of The Creed Brothers. The 29-year-old star was signed to RAW recently along with his brother Brutus Creed and Ivy Nile. They're now 2-0 on RAW, having defeated The Alpha Academy and DIY, and Ivy Nile was one of the last women in the number one contender's Battle Royal.

According to a report from Fightful Select, Julius Creed has communicated to people who have fought in the UFC. He also expressed his interest in entering the Octagon down the line.

Julius Creed is a legitimate NCAA-caliber amateur wrestler and trained with former Light Heavyweight and Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier for his fight against Jon Jones back in 2017.

Dana White credited Vince McMahon for UFC's first Saudi Arabia show

The TKO partnership has been interesting to see. Even for President Dana White, the partnership with Vince McMahon has been surreal. He went from being an enemy of the MMA juggernaut, having thwarted previous broadcast deals, to now helping them secure a lucrative deal.

Speaking to the Sports Business Journal, Dana White gave Vince McMahon full credit for UFC in Saudi Arabia:

"It was Vince McMahon. It was 100% Vince McMahon. He made every call, he didn’t make one move without picking up the phone and calling me and getting me in the loop, and seeing if I was cool with this and that. And he went from being, oddly enough, I don’t know why, an enemy [of UFC], to being an unbelievable incredible partner."

It will be interesting to see what's next for The Creed Brothers in the Stamford-based promotion.

