Released NXT Superstar Oney Lorcan seemingly returns to WWE in new role

Oney Lorcan had quite the run with Triple H's NXT, and it appears he might be the latest talent on his way back to the company.

Since being released from his WWE contract last November, Lorcan has spent a good portion of 2022 on the independent scene for companies like Game Changer Wrestling and Pro Wrestling Guerrilla. But a recent report suggests that Lorcan is doing something with WWE once again.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Lorcan is at the WWE Performance Center this week serving as a guest coach for the company. It's unknown at this time whether this will lead to him returning to WWE full-time.

This will be Lorcan's first time back in the squared circle since July when he took to social media to reveal that he was taking time away from performing.

"If you have contacted me about bookings, I apologize if I haven't immediately gotten back to you," Lorcan wrote. "I've decided to take some time away from performing in the ring. Thank you.” [H/T: F4WOnline]

Oney Lorcan seemingly comments on his coaching gig this week

While the superstar hasn't outright voiced his thoughts on his guest coaching gig at the WWE Performance Center, he did take to social media this afternoon to tweet after the news got out.

Lorcan's tweet neither confirmed nor denied the report, but it seems that for now he has chosen to keep his mouth shut on the subject. Tweeting out:

"You're so much cooler when you don't tweet."

What do you make of Lorcan working as a guest coach this week at the WWE Performance Center? Do you think he will be re-signed by the company? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

