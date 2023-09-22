Released WWE star was 'trouble,' caused "all kinds of issues" backstage - Reports

A released WWE Superstar reportedly caused a bunch of issues backstage.

World Wrestling Entertainment released a long list of superstars last night. Dolph Ziggler, Riddick Moss, and Shelton Benjamin were among the ones released by the promotion.

NXT star Quincy Elliott was another name WWE let go of. Shortly after Elliott's release, a report came out about the wrestler, courtesy of Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful. SRS stated on a Fightful Select livestream that Elliott was causing all kinds of issues for the company staff. Check out Sapp's comments below:

“Quincy Elliott was trouble. Quincy Elliott caused all kinds of issues for the staff in WWE. It was somebody that was always going to be up next on the chopping block. No other way to put it. Quincy Elliott was gonna get cut.” [H/T WrestleTalk]

On March 22, 2022, Quincy Elliott made his NXT debut in a losing effort against Joe Gacy. Over the next year or so, Elliott wrestled a bunch of notable names on NXT, including Veer Mahaan and Grayson Waller.

On August 19, 2023, Elliott wrestled Ikemen Jiro in a draw. This was his final match in the promotion before his release.

Were you a fan of Quincy Elliott's work in NXT? Let us know in the comments section below.

