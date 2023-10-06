Released WWE Superstar's next step decided - Reports

WWE's mass release a few weeks back witnessed multiple top stars being let go from the company. However, this is not the first time that they have released people. Last year, in November 2022, several stars were let go from the company after the announcement of NXT Europe. Sloane Jacobs was one of them. Now, the star's next step has been decided.

Jacobs is experienced in the wrestling circuit, beginning to wrestle regularly in 2018. For the next four years, she wrestled in several promotions around the US Northeast. Among these promotions, she also appeared for AEW in several matches in 2021. She wrestled on both Dark and Dark Elevation between October and December 2021.

In December 2021, she also participated in tryouts with WWE and was signed by the company next year. She performed for NXT, losing to Nikkita Lyons while competing in other matches. However, at the end of 2022, she was let go. Her release came before Vince McMahon's return, when Triple H, Nick Khan, and Stephanie McMastill still guided the company's direction.

According to a report by Fightful Select, Sloane's next step in her career has been decided. She's heading to MLW, where she will be competing in the women's featherweight division.

While the former WWE star has competed in Ring of Honor since being let go, this might be where she concentrates her efforts for the foreseeable future.

