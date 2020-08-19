Renee Young reportedly leaving WWE

WWE announcer, interviewer, and special contributor Renee Young is reportedly leaving WWE soon. PWInsider is reporting that Renee Young has already given a notice to WWE but is yet to hear back from them.

WWE broadcast personality Renee Young is leaving World Wrestling Entertainment, PWInsider.com has confirmed with multiple sources. We are told Young gave the company notice a week ago that she intends to exit. There is no word when her final date with the company is yet.

Renee Young is set to depart WWE after SummerSlam. It's believed she handed in her notice a week ago. [Multiple]



PW Insider says it has confirmed the report with several sources.



What a big loss to WWE - Renee is tremendous. — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) August 19, 2020

It is to be noted that Renee Young is married to former WWE Superstar and current AEW World Champion, Jon Moxley (fka, Dean Ambrose). Ever since Moxley joined All Elite Wrestling, there have been speculations of Renee Young following suit, but there is no word yet on what her next move will be after leaving WWE.

Renee Young in WWE

Renee Young (Real Name: Renee Jane Paquette) signed with WWE in 2012. Throughout her eight-year-long career with the company, Renee Young has played several different roles for WWE. She has been a backstage interviewer, PPV and talk show host, and even became the first woman to become a full-time commentator for Monday Night RAW. Renee Young was also a main cast member of the sixth season of Total Divas.

Looks like Renee Young is leaving WWE.



I wish her all the best, she’s one hell of a talent.



I’m sure she’ll thrive and prosper in whatever she decides to do next. pic.twitter.com/ydniwu1dDM — Wrestle Features (@WrestleFeatures) August 19, 2020

Last year, Renee Young started hosting WWE Backstage on FS1, where she was joined by Booker T, Paige, CM Punk, and several other WWE Superstars in analyzing the storylines and programming of the company. Renee Young stays very active on her social media, where she recently made a "huge announcement" when she revealed about handing in the manuscript of her cookbook.

Earlier this year, Renee Young tested positive for COVID-19 but has now fully recovered and has been back to work for WWE, where she regularly appears on Friday Night SmackDown. Her leaving would be a big loss for WWE!