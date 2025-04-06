REPORT: AJ Styles' WWE contract status revealed

AJ Styles made his much-awaited return to WWE TV during the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match in February. He was eliminated from the contest by Logan Paul and the two will now lock horns at WrestleMania 41. A new report has shed light on the veteran's contract status.
Styles is widely considered one of the greatest wrestlers of all time. He has won multiple world championships in top promotions, including WWE, TNA Wrestling, and New Japan Pro-Wrestling. The Phenomenal One is set to compete in his ninth WrestleMania match this year.
Responding to a query about Styles' WWE contract status on X, PW Nexus reported that The Phenomenal One still had a few years left on his contract.
"He still has a few years left I believe." PW Nexus reported
Female superstar says she inspired John Cena turning heel HERE
The WWE Universe is excited to see AJ Styles go head-to-head against Logan Paul in Las Vegas. It'll be interesting to see who leaves 'Mania with a victory.
Andrew Schulz claims AJ Styles saved Logan Paul
Famous American comedian and actor Andrew Schulz made a guest appearance on RAW a few weeks ago. Schulz was involved in a segment with Logan Paul. The Maverick tried to attack Schulz, but the latter was later saved by Styles. The Phenomenal One even tried to attack Paul, but he escaped.
On The Ariel Helwani Show, Schulz looked back at his segment on RAW and claimed that AJ Styles saved Paul.
I've had to talk to AJ [Styles] on the side and I'm like, 'I really appreciate you coming to my aid right there, but you saved Logan [Paul]. You saved his life.' I know I was in a suplex, but I probably was going to reverse that sh**," Andrew Schulz said. [From 7:22 to 7:38]
Fans were delighted to see Andrew Schulz on WWE programming. Will he make more appearances for the company in the future? Only time will tell.