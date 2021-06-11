Update on Aleister Black's future in wrestling - Reports

Over a week ago, Aleister Black found his name on the list of wrestlers released by WWE. In addition to Black, wrestlers such as Braun Strowman, Ruby Riott, Lana, Santana Garrett and Buddy Murphy were let go earlier this month. But a new report indicates that Black won't have to wait too long to find a new home.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Aleister Black is expected to sign with All Elite Wrestling. The report also notes that while Black's move to AEW is not a done deal, it is strongly believed that he will be joining the promotion when his 90-day non-compete clause ends.

Aleister Black's release was one of the most shocking ones of all. He recently returned to television after he had been absent for several months. On his first night back, he made his mark by hitting Big E with the Black Mass during his Intercontinental Championship match.

But Black was released less than two weeks after this angle, so his run on the main roster ended abruptly.

Aleister Black explains how he felt when he got released

Aleister Black in WWE

Recently, Aleister Black was on Renne Paquette's Oral Sessions podcast where he spoke about a myriad of topics. He discussed a nixed Brock Lesnar feud and a possible angle with Samoa Joe. The former NXT Champion also described how he felt when he was released.

“Two weeks before I came back and hit Big E, I sat down with Vince and he was like, ‘Are you ready?’" Black recalled. "One week later, I’m sitting in the gym and I see a name on the phone calling me. It was a distinct voice and this person also didn’t understand why I was let go. It was a sense of relief. "

Now that his WWE career is over, Black will be free to sign elsewhere after his 90-day non-compete clause expires. Where do you think Aleister Black is heading? Let us know in the comments below!

