Report on former WWE star's health after unfortunate emergency surgery; had to withdraw from major title match

After a former WWE star had to be taken to the hospital for emergency surgery over the last week, there's an update on his recovery. The star posted about his own surgery and the issues he faced last week, and now there's more to know about the situation. According to a report, the star - Davey Boy Smith Jr. - has now left the hospital.

The star had taken to Instagram a few days back to inform his fans that the previous night he had to be taken to hospital for emergency surgery. He said that he had to have part of his colon and appendix removed for the procedure. He also called it one of the most painful experiences of his life.

The former WWE star also regretfully announced his withdrawal from the MLW title match against Alex Kane over the weekend.

There was recent an update on the star's condition, reported by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. In their update, the report stated that he was out of the hospital four days after surgery to remove part of his colon due to appendicitis and diverticulitis at the same time.

Now, the former WWE star is out of the hospital and is at home recovering.

It will naturally be a while before he's up and about after the major emergency surgery, but fans will be happy to know that he's on his way back to building up fitness.

We at Sportskeeda wish Davey Boy Smith Jr. a swift recovery.