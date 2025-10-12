  • home icon
  REPORT: Legendary WWE tag team who recently won championships could be out of contract soon

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Oct 12, 2025 12:30 GMT
Triple H is the Chief Content Officer of WWE
The latest report has shed light on the current contract situation of two WWE legends. They recently won major tag team titles. The names in question are current TNA stars Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy.

The Hardy Boyz made history at WWE NXT vs. TNA Showdown

After TNA invaded NXT, the two companies put on a collaborative show called NXT vs. TNA Showdown. At the event, The Hardy Boyz locked horns with DarkState (Dion Lennox & Osiris Griffin) in a Winner Takes All Match with the TNA World Tag Team Championship and NXT Tag Team Championship on the line.

During the bout, Matt and Jeff showcased why they are one of the greatest tag teams in the history of pro wrestling by defeating Lennox and Griffin to become the NXT Tag Team Champions. They made history by becoming the only wrestlers contracted to TNA to win a WWE title.

Now, according to the latest report by Fightful, The Hardy Boyz's TNA contracts are about to expire. The report highlighted that the legends signed a one-year deal with the company in November 2024, which will come to an end next month unless both parties have quietly come to an agreement.

However, Fightful also noted that Jeff and Matt have been beneficial for TNA's product, and the company will look to retain the legends if they haven't already.

Triple H could bring back The Hardy Boyz to WWE for a full-time run

The Hardy Boyz are rumored to have one more full-time run in World Wrestling Entertainment before they retire from wrestling. Since Triple H took over the creative department in the Stamford-based promotion, he has been bringing back several stars from the past.

The Game brought back Cody Rhodes in 2022 and then CM Punk in 2023. He recently even convinced AJ Lee to come out of retirement. So, Jeff and Matt's return to WWE cannot be ruled out.

It will be interesting to see if the Triple H-led creative team has planned anything for the legends' future.

