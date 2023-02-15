Report on who was responsible for Brock Lesnar being laid out on WWE RAW this week

WWE producer Michael Hayes was responsible for Brock Lesnar getting laid out by Bobby Lashley on the latest episode of RAW, as per the latest reports.

This past week on RAW, a contract signing was scheduled to take place between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley. Since The Beast Incarnate had already signed the contract on the previous episode, he was waiting for Lashley to sign it and called him out.

Before Lashley walked out, security personnel arrived, and they brought a separate table and chair for The All Mighty. Lashley said that he had a look at the contract but didn't think he was going to sign it.

A visibly annoyed Lesnar then threatened to harm the former WWE Champion if he didn't sign the contract. When Lashley challenged The Beast Incarnate to attack him, Lesnar stormed at the security personnel and took them out.

However, this distraction was enough for Lashley to attack Lesnar and spear him before signing the contract.

As per reports from Fightful Select, the contract signing segment was put together by Michael Hayes. The former manager and superstar has been one of WWE's longtime producers and is responsible for the enthralling segment between the two behemoths.

Fightful also stated that among other producers, Jason Jordan, Adam Pearce and Abyss were also responsible for several segments.

Bobby Lashley has gotten the better of Brock Lesnar every time they faced each other

Brock Lesnar has been a force to be reckoned with in WWE. Hence, only a handful of WWE Superstars have gotten the better of The Beast Incarnate, and Bobby Lashley is one of them.

They have come face-to-face on two occasions, and Lashley has stood tall on all of those occasions. The first time these two men squared off, Bobby picked up the win. The second time they fought each other, Lesnar won, but Lashley destroyed him after the match.

On the latest edition of the Royal Rumble, Lashley eliminated Lesnar, leading to The Beast Incarnate causing a rampage in the ringside area.

Brock Lesnar will get a chance at retribution when he faces Bobby Lashley at WWE Elimination Chamber in what promises to be an interesting match.

Who do you think will win at WWE Elimination Chamber? Sound off in the comments section.

