Report: Vince McMahon fires SmackDown Superstar for COVID-19 related issues

WWE released SmackDown's Steve Cutler on Thursday evening, and the news of his departure was indeed an unexpected development.

Dave Meltzer has now revealed an updated report on Steve Cutler's WWE release and what happened in the weeks leading up to it. It should be noted that some of the details were first reported by Fightful Select.

Steve Cutler and Wesley Blake recently returned to WWE TV on SmackDown and were booked as Baron Corbin's lackeys. However, Cutler and Blake have vanished from SmackDown in recent weeks, and the King has been on his own.

Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Cutler got sick, and the Corbin angle was dropped after the Superstar missed a week of action.

Fightful Select exclusively revealed that Cutler contracted COVID-19 in early January, and there was heat from Vince McMahon.

Meltzer noted that Vince McMahon reportedly got 'livid' when he heard about it, and it was termed as a 'disciplinary reason.' Steve Cutler is in a relationship with IMPACT Wrestling's Deonna Purrazzo, and she might have possibly referenced her boyfriend's WWE release with the following tweet:

COVID strikes again... LOL — The Virtuosa (@DeonnaPurrazzo) February 5, 2021

It was additionally reported that Cutler's New Year's Eve party had a role to play as well. Vince McMahon had promised Roman Reigns and other wrestlers that the WWE would maintain a safe environment to work following the Tribal Chief's return. Cutler was seen all around the talent, and it could have potentially jeopardized other performers' health.

Steve Cutler was also training at the Performance Center as part of the 'big men class' on the day of his WWE release. The Newsletter report concluded by stating that Cutler is the first professional wrestler to be fired for getting COVID.

What's next for the former SmackDown Superstar following his WWE release?

Advertisement

Steve Cutler released the following statement on Twitter addressing his WWE release:

Unfortunately, today I was released. It was shocking, to say the least. But, I am excited about the future and all the possibilities in front of me. Thanks for your continued support. 90 days... the countdown begins

Unfortunately, today I was released. It was shocking, to say the least. But, I am excited about the future and all the possibilities in front of me.



Thanks for your continued support.



90 days... the countdown begins🍻🍻 — Steve Kupryk (@SteveCutlerWWE) February 5, 2021

The 33-year-old wrestler is expected to be back in business after his 90-day no-compete clause expires. Steve Cutler, real name Thomas Maclin, signed with WWE in 2014 and spent six years in NXT before making the jump to the main roster with The Forgotten Sons in 2020.

Advertisement

The Forgotten Sons were abruptly taken off TV due to Jaxson Ryker's controversial comments. Cutler and Blake resurfaced on SmackDown a few weeks ago as 'The Knights of The Lone Wolf,' but the idea didn't last for a week on SmackDown due to Cutler's sickness.

As added by Fightful, sources close to the situation revealed that the door was open for a potential return down the line.