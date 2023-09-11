Report on if Vince McMahon's family will appear in tomorrow's last-ever McMahon-owned WWE RAW

This week spells a big milestone for Vince McMahon and his family as the WWE-Endeavor deal will finally be completed. This means that this week's episode of RAW will be the last-ever edition of a McMahon-owned RAW. With that being the case, a few fans have been asking about if they will appear on the show. A report on the same has emerged now.

Over the last several months, the WWE-Endeavor takeover has been ongoing. While fans are still not used to the foreign idea of a WWE that's not owned by Vince McMahon and his family, this Tuesday, the merger will be complete.

There were a lot of questions about whether the McMahon family would attend this week's RAW in any shape or form to signify the transition that no one thought would take place.

In a report, Mike Johnson of PWInsider provided an answer. He said that there had been no news about the McMahon family being on RAW. The report added that Vince McMahon was still recovering from his back surgery.

Meanwhile, Stephanie and Linda have distanced themselves from the company over the last few years. On the other side of things, Shane McMahon was hurt after his appearance at WrestleMania earlier this year.

The report added that WWE would hype up the Monday Night show if the McMahons were appearing, so the fact that they have not might mean they are not going to be present. With that being the case, it appears fans will not get to see them this week on the show.