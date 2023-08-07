Report on when WWE decided on a title change at SummerSlam

WWE SummerSlam was an enormous show with multiple matches that changed the direction that the company has been following for some time. However, there were none that changed quite as much as the one where a title changed twice in one segment.

Bianca Belair won the championship in her match against Asuka and Charlotte, only to lose to IYO Sky moments later when the Money in the Bank contract holder cashed in her briefcase. The star is now the new WWE Women's Champion.

With the title on her now, thanks to a lot of help from Bayley, fans will have to wait to see whether Belair, Asuka, or Charlotte decide to challenge her win and push against her to get the championship back or not.

In a report by Fightful Select, it was said that while the exact time that WWE decided on IYO Sky cashing in is not known, it was not a last-minute decision.

For the time being, it's not known when she was informed that she would be cashing in the briefcase to win the title, so it might have still come as a complete surprise to her.

Despite earlier rumors that Damage CTRL might be done, now with Bayley helping her as much as she did, it appears the faction is still quite together.

A current Champion reveals why he hesitated in signing with WWE here