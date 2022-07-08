Reported backstage details on the plan for men's MITB winner, reason for heat on Theory

Theory shocked the WWE Universe by winning the Bank contract after winning the 8-man ladder match at WWE's latest Premium Live Event. Despite being a 'surprise' addition on-screen, it seems like making him win the contract was always the plan.

A-Town Down faced Bobby Lashley earlier in the night and lost the United States Championship. He was then added to the seven-man ladder match without qualifying for it.

As per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, this was always the plan. Meltzer also credits the increase in interest in WWE's product to the company pushing newer faces like the 24-year-old.

''Theory, as a late storyline addition, won the men’s briefcase and has vowed to cash it in at SummerSlam on 7/30 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. Even though he was added late, this was not a late change as the plan was always for Theory to win this match as a surprise,'' said Meltzer.

Reason for Theory generating massive heat

The pro wrestling journalist also noted that the youngest US Champion in WWE is hand-picked, resulting in him being able to generate massive heat. It's something many heels today are unable to do.

''But at 24 (he turns 25 next month), Theory has become the rare young wrestler getting a major push at a time when pushing younger talent is important to break up the staleness. He has his flaws, but making him the hand-picked star has given him a lot of heat, which not a lot of heels have right now,'' said Meltzer.

Theory @_Theory1 MR. MONEY IN THE BANK MR. MONEY IN THE BANK 💰MR. MONEY IN THE BANK💰 https://t.co/jJiPi4MRZC

Meltzer also credited Liv Morgan winning the MITB and SmackDown Women's title as a step to offset Theory's win as people did not want to see him win the match.

How will the WWE Universe respond to Theory? What rivalries will he engage in before he cashes in the contract? And will he become the champion when he does? Only time will tell.

Here's a possible reason why John Cena may win a 17th world championship

LIVE POLL Q. Did Theory deserve to win MITB? Yes No 46 votes so far