Reported backstage reaction to Stephanie McMahon announcing her leave from WWE

Stephanie McMahon recently announced that she's taking a leave of absence from WWE to focus on her family. She's one of the most influential figures in the company, and her announcement took many fans by surprise.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, many people within the company didn't know about the news until she announced it on Twitter. The only people who knew about it were the ones closest to her.

Many within WWE were utterly taken aback by the announcement. The report also mentions that people were reaching out within the company and beyond to find out what led to this decision.

Stephanie McMahon serves as the Chief Brand Officer of WWE, and she's also a TV personality. She's a former RAW Commissioner, General Manager, and WWE Women's Champion. She recently appeared at WrestleMania 38, where she introduced Olympic Gold Medalist and WWE signee Gable Steveson to the crowd.

Many WWE Superstars have reacted to Stephanie McMahon's announcement

McMahon took to Twitter to make the announcement, which received a lot of comments from WWE stars. Alexa Bliss, Titus O'Neil, Carmella, Johnny Gargano, Nikki Bella, and Sonya Deville were among the names to react to the news.

Stephanie stated that her leave of absence is effective from tomorrow, and she looks forward to returning. The former women's champion is married to WWE Hall of Famer Triple H. The Game announced his retirement from in-ring competition several months ago and appeared at WrestleMania 38 Night Two to thank the fans and place his wrestling boots in the ring.

Triple H's last televised match was at WWE Super Showdown in 2019, where he was defeated by 'The Viper' Randy Orton. Meanwhile, Stephanie last competed at WrestleMania 34, where she teamed up with her husband to take on Ronda Rousey and Kurt Angle in a mixed-gender tag team match.

