Reported backstage update on the person playing Bray Wyatt's Uncle Howdy on WWE SmackDown

The cryptic Uncle Howdy has been everywhere since former world champion Bray Wyatt made his triumphant return to WWE at Extreme Rules.

Uncle Howdy made his first appearance inside a WWE ring on last week's episode of SmackDown, attacking Wyatt shortly after he accepted a "Pitch Black" match against LA Knight at Royal Rumble.

There has been a lot of speculation about who the grim character is. While it is yet to be revealed who is behind Howdy's mask, WWE is "playing it close to the vest" of Uncle Howdy's true identity, according to Fightful Select.

In fact, the person in the outfit is kayfabing people backstage, even going so far as to keep his outfit backstage, so the wrestlers and staff don't see his face.

Fightful has stated that they have "repeatedly inquired" about the character's true identity.

"The person under the mask 'doesn't take it off backstage in front of other people to reveal themselves.'" [H/T - Wrestling Inc.]

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC LA Knight reacts to Uncle Howdy’s attack on Bray Wyatt LA Knight reacts to Uncle Howdy’s attack on Bray Wyatt https://t.co/GHsVsqhJOF

If you're interested in sports betting, the New Orleans Saints play the Carolina Panthers this weekend! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets below!

Make Your First Deposit. Bet $5+ on any sports pre-game ML, and get $150 if Your Bet Wins on Draft Kings.

WWE fans speculate who's behind Bray Wyatt's nemesis's mask

Uncle Howdy first appeared on SmackDown on October 28, 2022. A shocking vignette intrigued the internet wrestling community, with many drawing conclusions about the identity of the creepy figure.

Some have compared the mystery person's mask to Barry Windham, Bray Wyatt's real-life uncle. Another subset of WWE fans believes the mystical figure is former NXT Champion Bo Dallas.

Dallas is Bray Wyatt's real-life brother. During their FCW days, they were a tag team. In the past, the Eater of Worlds has reportedly lobbied WWE to rehire his brother.

There have yet to be any updates on Dallas' likely return to the Stamford-based promotion as of this writing. On last week's SmackDown, the person wearing Howdy's mask also had a beard. Hence, it is unclear whether Triple H will schedule a revealing angle for the mystery man soon.

Who do you think is behind Uncle Howdy's mask? Sound off in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes