Randy Orton has proven yet again this year that he is one of the absolute best the business has ever seen. The in-ring work and promos he has cut in his ongoing feud with Edge has to be some of the best work of his career.

In a report by WrestleTalk, Randy Orton has himself asked to work with NXT Superstars such as Adam Cole and Tommaso Ciampa in the future.

Our sources tell us that Randy Orton has thrown about the idea of working with some of NXT’s roster, with Ciampa being one of the people he would be keen to work with. We’ve also heard that other names such as Adam Cole have been discussed.

This comes off as a bit surprising as Randy Orton recently had a Twitter feud with Ciampa after NXT TakeOver: In Your House. The WWE veteran Randy Orton took a shot at the NXT Superstars saying that he is giving 'leg slaps' to commend their performance.

To this former NXT Champion Ciampa replied that he makes his daughter watch Randy Orton's matches for her to fall asleep. The heet between the two did not end there and they continued to take shots at each other online.

However, many fans thought it was a work but with reports suggesting that Vince McMahon was not happy with them for their behaviour, it became clear that the two men were not working the fans.

Even though it wasn't initially a work, Randy Orton's idea to have a feud with Ciampa could be a brilliant idea for WWE as both men represent the opposite spectrums of the pole known as pro-wrestling.

Randy Orton vs Tommaso Ciampa

While Randy Orton is one of the biggest Superstars in the company for over a decade, Ciampa is somewhat of torchbearer for underground wrestling in WWE.

Tommaso Ciampa has repeatedly stated that he is not interested in joining the main-roster so the feud between the two could be taking place on RAW as well as NXT in order to boost ratings, as per WrestleTalk.

McMahon could decide to have the feud play out on both Raw and NXT in order to boost the ratings of the black and gold brand’s show. This is something that will likely be considered if WWE does decide to have the pair feud over the next few weeks/months.