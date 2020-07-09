Reported details on the possibility of Randy Orton facing Tomasso Ciampa at SummerSlam

Randy Orton has been on a roll this year thanks to his feud with Edge. While Orton has always been one of the greats, Edge's return has lit a spark in Randy Orton that had been absent for quite some time.

The feud between Randy Orton and Edge is far from finished right now. But the third match between the two has been delayed due to Edge's triceps injury which he suffered at Backlash. The original plans were to have Edge and Randy Orton have a match at SummerSlam.

With that option out of the window, Randy Orton had allegedly canvassed to face Adam Cole or Tomasso Ciampa at Summerslam. Talksport and WrestleTalk have stated that Orton will not be facing Ciampa at this year's SummerSlam.

Though it is believed that both these men who were warring on Twitter some time back might face each other sometime in the future. Randy Orton's likely opponent for SummerSlam will be Drew McIntyre.

Here is what Louis Dangoor of WrestleTalk stated:

A few weeks ago, I reported that Randy Orton had been pitching to work with members of the NXT roster at SummerSlam, most notably Adam Cole & Tommaso Ciampa. However, I've been told that due to the shortage of #WWERaw heels, Randy Orton will likely be facing Drew McIntyre.

These rumors were further corroborated by Alex McCarthy of TalkSport:

In fairness, I was also told Orton’s immediate thoughts after learning Edge was injured was to pivot to either Adam Cole or Tommaso Ciampa at SummerSlam. Not sure on current plans, but common sense says Randy is top heel/best matchup for Drew.

Not sure on current plans, but common sense says Randy is top heel/best matchup for Drew. https://t.co/YDxEkxr1zE — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) July 8, 2020

Randy Orton and Tomasso Ciampa's feud

Randy Orton and Ciampa were part of a Twitter insult match a few weeks back after Randy Orton took a jibe at the NXT performers following NXT TakeOver: In Your House. The Viper made a joke on 'leg slaps' which wasn't taken too kindly by Ciampa.

Former NXT Champion Tomasso Ciampa then said that he puts his daughter to sleep by making her watch Randy Orton's matches. Though this feud might have been a work, it did create enough buzz for the fans to want a match between the two.